American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $82.49 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.