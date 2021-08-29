Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

