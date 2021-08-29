Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Announce $4.71 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is $11.18. Arvinas reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 696.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to $8.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Shares of ARVN traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,728. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,055 shares of company stock valued at $12,350,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.