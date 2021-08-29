Analysts Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post sales of $529.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $508.35 million and the highest is $549.00 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $291.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after buying an additional 3,267,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,403,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $234,022,000 after buying an additional 2,613,607 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,586,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

