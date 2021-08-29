Analysts Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,204,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 1,864,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,969. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

