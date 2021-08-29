Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $25.04. 622,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,509. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

