Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.29. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USM opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.66. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

