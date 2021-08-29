Analysts Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Million

Analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post $2.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $3.58 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $11.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Liquidia stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

