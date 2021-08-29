Analysts Expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

TMDI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 262,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,038. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $171.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the first quarter worth $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Titan Medical by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan Medical by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

