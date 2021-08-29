Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.10. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Wedbush cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $73.11. 493,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

