Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $11.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$132.28 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$127.94. The company has a market cap of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

