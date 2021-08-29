Analysts Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) PT at $4.60

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $1,144,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 68,000 shares of company stock worth $74,270. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,806,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 935,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $323.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

