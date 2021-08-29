Analysts Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $84.50

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. 231,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,248 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $45,356,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,943,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

