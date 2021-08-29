Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $172.00

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.00.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,888. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

