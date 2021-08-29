Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target at $64.70

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,438.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $3,008,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 1,371,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,584. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $63.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.88.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

