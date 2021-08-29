Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT at $123.41

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

