Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $163.93

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.59. 2,439,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.36. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.