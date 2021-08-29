Analysts Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $29.57

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HARP. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $377,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,049. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

