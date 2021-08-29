Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$39.93

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$33.76 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.78 billion and a PE ratio of -64.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

