Analysts Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) PT at $39.06

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

Several research firms have commented on MEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Price bought 11,406 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

