Analysts Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT at $138.27

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,203.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.97. 459,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,391. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

