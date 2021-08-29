Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) PT at C$2.55

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.55.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Gold to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.94. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

