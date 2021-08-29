Analysts Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) PT at $9.83

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

