Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $5.17

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.56. 15,001,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,762,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

