Analysts Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $96.93

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.53. 1,321,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,912. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

