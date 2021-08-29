Analyzing Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawkins and Ecovyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins $596.87 million 1.37 $40.98 million $1.93 20.01 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.59 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.88

Hawkins has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawkins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hawkins has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hawkins and Ecovyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hawkins currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Ecovyst has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.93%. Given Ecovyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Hawkins.

Profitability

This table compares Hawkins and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins 7.22% 17.42% 10.09% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Hawkins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Hawkins shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hawkins beats Ecovyst on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries. The Water Treatment segment offers chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal, industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment comprises of the ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, health, and wellness products. The company was founded by Howard Hawkins in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

