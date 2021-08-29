Analyzing United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and Trean Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $846.66 million 0.21 -$96.45 million ($2.89) -1.39 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.63 $90.77 million $0.74 14.05

Trean Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Insurance and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.09%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Trean Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -19.36% -45.54% -6.27% Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48%

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats United Insurance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

