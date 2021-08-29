Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AHCHY opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $37.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

