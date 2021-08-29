Anthony A. Marnell III Sells 15,000 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GDEN opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.09.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.