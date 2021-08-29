Anthony John Bates Sells 19,060 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

