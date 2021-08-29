Anthony Noto Buys 7,150 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,316.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.50.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00.

SOFI stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,435,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

