Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.78

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 3106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

