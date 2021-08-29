Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

