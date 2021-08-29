Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

