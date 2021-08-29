ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post sales of $22.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.91 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $13.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $75.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $80.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.84 billion to $73.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $3,504,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.71. 3,336,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,571. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.