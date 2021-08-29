ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the July 29th total of 6,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

