ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the July 29th total of 6,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.
MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.