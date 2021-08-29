Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $285.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

