Archer Investment Corp Has $470,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

