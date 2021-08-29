Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 232,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $92,578,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 461.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $247,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.