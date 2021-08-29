Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $711.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $677.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

