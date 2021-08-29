Archer Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

