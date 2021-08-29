Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,081 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 4.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.