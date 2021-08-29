Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post $1.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $720,000.00. Arcimoto posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $6.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Arcimoto stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $438.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

