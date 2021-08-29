Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3,283.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,099 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,158 shares of company stock valued at $56,753,905 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

ANET stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,758. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

