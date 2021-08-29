Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATZAF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Aritzia stock remained flat at $$31.35 during trading hours on Friday. 152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

