Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,837,000 after buying an additional 374,447 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,216,000 after buying an additional 41,919 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after buying an additional 2,339,964 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Aramark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.95 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.