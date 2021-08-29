Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $45,363,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 691,424 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 588,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $304,140 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

ATUS opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

