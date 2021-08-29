Arizona State Retirement System Sells 119 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $685.02 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $671.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

