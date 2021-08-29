Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,310 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 31.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 39.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $1,176,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.49. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,872.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

