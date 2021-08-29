Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,377 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $207,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 50.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.